Trump says US is fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia

US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States is fully prepared for a nuclear conflict with Russia.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists outside the White House

Details: The US president confirmed that he had given the order to deploy US nuclear submarines after threats made by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and former Russian president, which Trump considers a direct threat to US citizens.

Quote: "We had to do that. We just have to be careful. And a threat was made and we didn't think it was appropriate. So, I have to be very careful. So, I do that on the basis of safety for our people."

Details: Trump said that the US must be ready to protect its citizens when there are threats of using nuclear weapons.

Quote: "A threat was made by a former president of Russia. And we're going to protect our people."

Previously:

Prior to that, Medvedev published a post in which he mentioned the Dead Hand, the Soviet automatic nuclear strike system, and also called on Trump to "rewatch his favourite zombie movies".

After that, Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines "in the appropriate regions". Trump did not specify the exact locations where the nuclear submarines will be deployed. However, he said he hopes that Medvedev’s remarks will not lead "to unintended consequences".

Background:

Earlier this week, Trump said that the United States will begin imposing tariffs and resorting to other measures against Russia within 10 days unless Moscow demonstrates progress in ending the war in Ukraine.

In response, Medvedev said that Trump was playing a game of ultimatums with Russia. He also stated that each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war, specifying that it would not be a war between Russia and Ukraine, but with the US.

In response, the US president said that Medvedev should "watch his words", as his remarks are "entering very dangerous territory".

