Tell Medvedev to watch his words: Trump criticises Russian former president's rhetoric

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 31 July 2025, 08:17
Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, should choose his words more carefully, as his statements are "entering very dangerous territory".

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump’s post on Truth Social

Details: Donald Trump began by addressing India’s trade with Russia, and then switched to Russia.

"I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world," Trump wrote.

Quote: "Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory."

Background:

  • Earlier this week, Trump said that the US would begin imposing tariffs and other measures against Russia in 10 days if Moscow does not show progress in ending the war in Ukraine.
  • In response, Medvedev said that Trump was playing a game of ultimatums with Russia. He also stated that each new ultimatum is a threat and a step toward war, specifying that it would not be a war between Russia and Ukraine, but with the US.

