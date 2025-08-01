Trump orders two nuclear submarines to be deployed "in appropriate regions" after former Russian president's remarks

US President Donald Trump has said that he has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines "in the appropriate regions" following remarks made by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former Russian president.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US president described Medvedev’s recent comments as "highly provocative".

"I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," he added.

Trump did not specify the exact locations where the nuclear submarines will be deployed. However, he said he hopes that Medvedev’s remarks will not lead "to unintended consequences".

Background:

Earlier this week, Trump announced that the United States will begin imposing tariffs and resorting to other measures against Russia within 10 days unless Moscow demonstrates progress in ending the war in Ukraine.

In response, Medvedev said that Trump was playing a game of ultimatums with Russia. He also stated that each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war, specifying that it would not be a war between Russia and Ukraine, but with the US.

In response, the US president said that Medvedev should "watch his words", as his remarks are "entering very dangerous territory".

