Russians attack centre of Sloviansk, injuring person and damaging city landmark
Saturday, 2 August 2025, 08:28
Russian forces struck the city centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 2 August, injuring one person.
Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration
Quote from Liakh: "The central part [of the city was hit].
One of the city's landmarks – the Sloviansk Hotel – had been damaged.
Nearby apartment blocks and an accommodation centre had also been affected."
Details: As of now, one person has been reported injured.
