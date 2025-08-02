Russians attack centre of Sloviansk, injuring person and damaging city landmark

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sloviansk. Photo: Sloviansk City Military Administration

Russian forces struck the city centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 2 August, injuring one person.

Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration

Quote from Liakh: "The central part [of the city was hit].

One of the city's landmarks – the Sloviansk Hotel – had been damaged.

Nearby apartment blocks and an accommodation centre had also been affected."

Details: As of now, one person has been reported injured.

