Russians attack centre of Sloviansk, injuring person and damaging city landmark

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 August 2025, 08:28
Russians attack centre of Sloviansk, injuring person and damaging city landmark
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sloviansk. Photo: Sloviansk City Military Administration  

Russian forces struck the city centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 2 August, injuring one person.

Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration 

Quote from Liakh: "The central part [of the city was hit].

One of the city's landmarks – the Sloviansk Hotel – had been damaged.

Nearby apartment blocks and an accommodation centre had also been affected."

Details: As of now, one person has been reported injured.

Donetsk Oblast
