Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russian airbase and military plant

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported that its drones hit the Shahed storage airbase in Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Elektropribor military plant in Penza.

Details: It is noted that the first target of the long-range UAVs was the Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airbase in Krasnodar Krai, where a fire broke out.

The storage and launch sites of the Shahed attack drones were targeted.

After that, the Elektropribor plant in Penza, which works for the Russian defence industry, was also attacked.

Ukrainian special services reported that equipment for digital networks in military command systems, devices for aviation, armoured vehicles, ships and spacecraft are produced there. The SSU added that drones successfully hit the facility.

Background: On the night of 1-2 August, explosions rocked a number of Russian oblasts, accompanied by air defence systems responding.

