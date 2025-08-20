All Sections
Russia deploys new LTE-enabled drone to war zone – Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 August 2025, 10:32
Russia deploys new LTE-enabled drone to war zone – Ukrainian intelligence
A 3D model of the unidentified Russian UAV. Photo: War&Sanctions portal

Details of a new UAV actively used by Russia on various front lines, including a 3D model and component breakdown, have been released by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence. The data is available on the War&Sanctions portal, in the Foreign Components in Weapons section.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU); War&Sanctions portal

Details: The new drone can be used as a reconnaissance or attack asset as well as a decoy to overload Ukraine's air defence, DIU said.

"The modified UAV is equipped with a camera and two Long-Term Evolution (LTE) modems, which allow real-time or recorded video transmission via mobile base stations and the receipt of commands to adjust its course," DIU stated.

DIU added that in strike mode, the camera (subject to a change in viewing angle) and remote control enable the operator to guide it to a target using the FPV principle.

"Structurally, the drone has a delta-wing fuselage similar to the Shahed-131 (Geran-1), but is somewhat smaller. Navigation is handled by a jamming-protected satellite positioning system with four patch antennas and Chinese Allystar modules," DIU added.

Ukrainian intelligence reported that almost half of the drone’s components are manufactured in China, specifically communication modules, a mini-computer, a power regulator and a crystal oscillator. An engine manufactured by the Chinese company DLE is installed in the nose of the fuselage, which makes the drone most similar to the Italmas loitering munition produced by Russia’s Zala Group.

Background: Earlier, Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, a Ukrainian military radio technology specialist, reported that the V2U, a Russian AI-powered attack drone, had been updated to a new version.

