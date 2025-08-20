All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Austrian foreign minister arrives in Odesa – photos

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 20 August 2025, 12:50
Austrian foreign minister arrives in Odesa – photos
Photo: Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger has arrived in Odesa.

Source: European Pravda; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha tweeted several photos of Meinl-Reisinger's visit to Ukraine, noting that this is her third trip to the country since taking office in March.

Advertisement:

"I greatly value Beate's personal commitment, which complements the intense dynamics of Ukrainian-Austrian relations. We are building on President Zelenskyy's visit to Vienna in mid-June," Sybiha said.

The Ukrainian foreign minister said he and Meinl-Reisinger had begun their meeting by honouring the memory of Ukraine's fallen defenders.

Background:

  • In June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Austria for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • The far-right Freedom Party of Austria believed Zelenskyy's visit was a "threat to the country's neutrality" and requested a government report on preparations for the visit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

AustriaOdesa OblastForeign Affairs Ministry
Advertisement:
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994
Ukraine's special forces share details of strike on Russian general's car in Kursk Oblast – video
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
Trump demands explanations from Orbán on why he's blocking Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
White House insists Putin has agreed to bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Austria
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
Austria to offer Vienna as venue for Ukraine-Russia peace talks to Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
15:22
North Atlantic Council led by Rutte discuss security guarantees for Ukraine
14:14
Russian foreign minister: US, UK, France and China should provide Ukraine with security guarantees
14:09
Romania scrambled Typhoon jets due to Russian overnight attack on Ukraine
13:58
Man killed in Russian drone attack on civilian car in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
13:37
UK and EU threaten Russia with sanctions if Putin refuses talks – The Telegraph
12:50
Austrian foreign minister arrives in Odesa – photos
12:40
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994
12:28
Ukraine's special forces share details of strike on Russian general's car in Kursk Oblast – video
11:51
Russian FPV drone hits civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing couple
11:46
UK not prepared to send troops to front line in Ukraine – The Guardian
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: