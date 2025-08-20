Austrian foreign minister arrives in Odesa – photos

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger has arrived in Odesa.

Source: European Pravda; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha tweeted several photos of Meinl-Reisinger's visit to Ukraine, noting that this is her third trip to the country since taking office in March.

Advertisement:

Today, I am pleased to welcome my dear Austrian colleague @BMeinl to Odesa on her third visit to Ukraine since she took office in March.



I greatly value Beate's personal commitment, which complements the intense dynamics of Ukrainian-Austrian relations. We are building on… pic.twitter.com/ND65UIV5Fu — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) August 20, 2025

"I greatly value Beate's personal commitment, which complements the intense dynamics of Ukrainian-Austrian relations. We are building on President Zelenskyy's visit to Vienna in mid-June," Sybiha said.

The Ukrainian foreign minister said he and Meinl-Reisinger had begun their meeting by honouring the memory of Ukraine's fallen defenders.

Background:

In June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Austria for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The far-right Freedom Party of Austria believed Zelenskyy's visit was a "threat to the country's neutrality" and requested a government report on preparations for the visit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!