Austrian foreign minister arrives in Odesa – photos
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger has arrived in Odesa.
Source: European Pravda; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter)
Details: Sybiha tweeted several photos of Meinl-Reisinger's visit to Ukraine, noting that this is her third trip to the country since taking office in March.
Today, I am pleased to welcome my dear Austrian colleague @BMeinl to Odesa on her third visit to Ukraine since she took office in March.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) August 20, 2025
I greatly value Beate's personal commitment, which complements the intense dynamics of Ukrainian-Austrian relations. We are building on… pic.twitter.com/ND65UIV5Fu
"I greatly value Beate's personal commitment, which complements the intense dynamics of Ukrainian-Austrian relations. We are building on President Zelenskyy's visit to Vienna in mid-June," Sybiha said.
The Ukrainian foreign minister said he and Meinl-Reisinger had begun their meeting by honouring the memory of Ukraine's fallen defenders.
Background:
- In June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Austria for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- The far-right Freedom Party of Austria believed Zelenskyy's visit was a "threat to the country's neutrality" and requested a government report on preparations for the visit.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!