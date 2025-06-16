All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy's first visit to Austria begins – photos

Mariya Yemets, Olga KatsimonMonday, 16 June 2025, 15:00
Zelenskyy's first visit to Austria begins – photos
Photo: Florian Sulzer / DER STANDARD

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Austria for his first visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Austrian daily newspaper Der Standard, as reported by European Pravda; Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska were officially welcomed by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer at 14:00 Kyiv time (13:00 Vienna time).

Advertisement:

A joint press conference is scheduled for 15:00 in Vienna (16:00 Kyiv time), and Zelenskyy will meet with Chancellor Christian Stocker at 15:30 (16:30 Kyiv time).

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Zelenskyy and his wife.
Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Security has been tightened in central Vienna due to the arrival of the Ukrainian president, with many streets blocked off from 09:00.

The Office of the President reported that Zelenskyy and Van der Bellen will discuss continued support for Ukraine, deepening cooperation across various sectors, and the involvement of Austrian businesses in Ukraine's post-war recovery.

They will also discuss humanitarian mine clearance, energy recovery, food security and shelter construction.

Quote: "A separate focus of the talks will be the return of Ukrainian children who were illegally deported and forcibly transferred by Russia. Additionally, the parties will discuss the children's continued medical treatment, rehabilitation and recovery."

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that during Zelenskyy's visit, Austria plans to offer Vienna as a venue for negotiations on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war. 
  • The far-right Freedom Party of Austria considers Zelenskyy's visit a "threat to the country's neutrality" and requested a government report on how it was being prepared.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

AustriaZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Austria
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
Austria to offer Vienna as venue for Ukraine-Russia peace talks to Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: