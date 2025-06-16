Zelenskyy's first visit to Austria begins – photos

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Austria for his first visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Austrian daily newspaper Der Standard, as reported by European Pravda; Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska were officially welcomed by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer at 14:00 Kyiv time (13:00 Vienna time).

A joint press conference is scheduled for 15:00 in Vienna (16:00 Kyiv time), and Zelenskyy will meet with Chancellor Christian Stocker at 15:30 (16:30 Kyiv time).

Zelenskyy and his wife. Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Security has been tightened in central Vienna due to the arrival of the Ukrainian president, with many streets blocked off from 09:00.

The Office of the President reported that Zelenskyy and Van der Bellen will discuss continued support for Ukraine, deepening cooperation across various sectors, and the involvement of Austrian businesses in Ukraine's post-war recovery.

They will also discuss humanitarian mine clearance, energy recovery, food security and shelter construction.

Quote: "A separate focus of the talks will be the return of Ukrainian children who were illegally deported and forcibly transferred by Russia. Additionally, the parties will discuss the children's continued medical treatment, rehabilitation and recovery."

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that during Zelenskyy's visit, Austria plans to offer Vienna as a venue for negotiations on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The far-right Freedom Party of Austria considers Zelenskyy's visit a "threat to the country's neutrality" and requested a government report on how it was being prepared.

