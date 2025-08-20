All Sections
Putin calls Erdoğan, Ukraine among discussion topics

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 15:51
Putin calls Erdoğan, Ukraine among discussion topics
Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has reported that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have held a phone call amid intensified diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Putin shared his assessment of the US-Russia summit in Alaska with Erdoğan, the Kremlin said.

Quote: "The leaders have discussed the latest developments regarding Ukraine. The Russian side acknowledged Türkiye’s facilitation of negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul."

Background:

  • On 19 August, news broke of Erdoğan’s phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning the peace process in Ukraine.
  • That discussion reportedly touched on realistic and sustainable security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Erdoğan said he is confident that the Alaska summit could lay the foundation for lasting peace. 
  • He added that Türkiye is ready to contribute in every possible way to establishing peace.

