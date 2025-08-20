Putin calls Erdoğan, Ukraine among discussion topics
Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 15:51
The Kremlin has reported that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have held a phone call amid intensified diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Putin shared his assessment of the US-Russia summit in Alaska with Erdoğan, the Kremlin said.
Quote: "The leaders have discussed the latest developments regarding Ukraine. The Russian side acknowledged Türkiye’s facilitation of negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul."
Background:
- On 19 August, news broke of Erdoğan’s phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning the peace process in Ukraine.
- That discussion reportedly touched on realistic and sustainable security guarantees for Ukraine.
- Erdoğan said he is confident that the Alaska summit could lay the foundation for lasting peace.
- He added that Türkiye is ready to contribute in every possible way to establishing peace.
