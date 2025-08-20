Putin calls Erdoğan, Ukraine among discussion topics

The Kremlin has reported that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have held a phone call amid intensified diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Putin shared his assessment of the US-Russia summit in Alaska with Erdoğan, the Kremlin said.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The leaders have discussed the latest developments regarding Ukraine. The Russian side acknowledged Türkiye’s facilitation of negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul."

Background:

On 19 August, news broke of Erdoğan’s phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning the peace process in Ukraine.

That discussion reportedly touched on realistic and sustainable security guarantees for Ukraine.

Erdoğan said he is confident that the Alaska summit could lay the foundation for lasting peace.

He added that Türkiye is ready to contribute in every possible way to establishing peace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!