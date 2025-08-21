Four killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 20 August
Russian occupation forces killed four people and injured nine others in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 20 August.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Three people were killed in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.
Six others were injured: four in Kostiantynivka, one in Bilozerske, and one in Kramatorsk.
In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and three others injured as a result of Russian attacks.
Local authorities reported that Russian forces had targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities as well as residential areas. Two apartment blocks and 15 houses were damaged. A gas pipeline, farm buildings, a garage and several vehicles were also destroyed or damaged.
