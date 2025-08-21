Four killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 20 August

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian occupation forces killed four people and injured nine others in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 20 August.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Three people were killed in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Six others were injured: four in Kostiantynivka, one in Bilozerske, and one in Kramatorsk.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and three others injured as a result of Russian attacks.

Local authorities reported that Russian forces had targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities as well as residential areas. Two apartment blocks and 15 houses were damaged. A gas pipeline, farm buildings, a garage and several vehicles were also destroyed or damaged.

