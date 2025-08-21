All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

10 million drones annually: Ukraine proposes US$50 billion deal to US

Andrii HaladeiThursday, 21 August 2025, 11:02
10 million drones annually: Ukraine proposes US$50 billion deal to US
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has prepared and proposed a US$50 billion drone agreement to the United States. The five-year programme envisions the production of 10 million drones annually.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Regarding drones: the drone deal, which we prepared and proposed to the American side, is worth US$50 billion – five years, 10 million drones per year. It is a large-scale programme. Most likely, it will be launched after the war." 

Advertisement:

Details: Earlier, the president announced agreements with US President Donald Trump under which the United States will purchase Ukrainian drones as soon as their export is permitted.

"We have an agreement with the US president that once our exports open, they will buy Ukrainian drones. This is important for us," Zelenskyy said during a briefing in Washington.

Background: Reports have previously noted that the United States is facing delays in creating a fleet of naval drones to counter China.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronessanctionsUkraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says he would be "satisfied" if Ukraine could hold elections already
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
UpdatedHit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 3 injured – photos
European countries urge Trump to deploy US fighter jets in Romania to protect Ukraine – The Times
Russia strikes Kostiantynivka with Smerch rocket system, hitting houses and market, and injuring and killing people – photos
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994
All News
drones
Fires break out after Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one man injured – photos
Russian strike on Mukachevo: 15 people injured, fire raging – photo
Russia comes under drone attack: fire rages at refinery, energy facility damaged – videos
RECENT NEWS
12:54
One killed and seven injured in Russian strikes on Kherson
12:53
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery
12:52
Ukrainian troops retake control of most of Tovste village in Donetsk Oblast – video
12:39
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russian fuel train in Crimea
12:35
Russia says its nuclear shield must be enhanced in coming years
12:32
Shaped by propaganda: how Slovaks became pro-Russian
11:56
Petrol stations in Sumy start receiving anti-drone protection
11:53
Nearly 50 Russian drones shot down over Kyiv Oblast by interceptor UAVs
11:31
Half of Ukrainians believe that in 10 years Ukraine will prosper as part of EU – survey
11:18
Zelenskyy says he would be "satisfied" if Ukraine could hold elections already
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: