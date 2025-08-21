10 million drones annually: Ukraine proposes US$50 billion deal to US

Ukraine has prepared and proposed a US$50 billion drone agreement to the United States. The five-year programme envisions the production of 10 million drones annually.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Regarding drones: the drone deal, which we prepared and proposed to the American side, is worth US$50 billion – five years, 10 million drones per year. It is a large-scale programme. Most likely, it will be launched after the war."

Details: Earlier, the president announced agreements with US President Donald Trump under which the United States will purchase Ukrainian drones as soon as their export is permitted.

"We have an agreement with the US president that once our exports open, they will buy Ukrainian drones. This is important for us," Zelenskyy said during a briefing in Washington.

Background: Reports have previously noted that the United States is facing delays in creating a fleet of naval drones to counter China.

