All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Nearly 50 Russian drones shot down over Kyiv Oblast by interceptor UAVs

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 21 August 2025, 11:53
Nearly 50 Russian drones shot down over Kyiv Oblast by interceptor UAVs
Stock photo: Getty Images

During another Russian large-scale attack on the night of 20-21 August, almost 50 Russian drones were intercepted and destroyed over Kyiv Oblast with the help of interceptor UAVs.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Air defenders from the Clean Sky project intercepted nearly 50 enemy drones last night. I thank our defenders for their excellent work and for keeping the cities and villages of Kyiv Oblast safe."  

Advertisement:

Details: Kalashnyk said that the air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast lasted more than seven hours. No strikes on critical or residential infrastructure were recorded, and there were no civilian casualties.

Background:

  • The Clean Sky project was launched in spring 2025 in Kyiv Oblast in response to Russia’s tactic of large-scale kamikaze drone attacks. Defenders use interceptor drones to destroy UAVs in the air before they can injure civilians or damage infrastructure.
  • In May, Kalashnyk announced the formation of new teams and the training of additional interceptor operators. He also noted that the project was already expanding beyond Kyiv Oblast to other parts of Ukraine.
  • On 18 August, Kalashnyk stated that nearly 900 drones had been intercepted since the start of the initiative.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
Hungarian foreign minister comments on latest Russian attack on Ukraine with no mention of Zakarpattia Oblast
Zelenskyy says he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections soon
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
UpdatedHit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 3 injured – photos
European countries urge Trump to deploy US fighter jets in Romania to protect Ukraine – The Times
All News
drones
10 million drones annually: Ukraine proposes US$50 billion deal to US
Fires break out after Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one man injured – photos
Russian strike on Mukachevo: 15 people injured, fire raging – photo
RECENT NEWS
14:59
EXPLAINERWhy Slovakia became Russia's fifth column in Europe
14:25
Russian missile strikes on US-owned Flex plant in Mukachevo injures 19 people
14:23
Ukraine's first lady announces theme of Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in 2025
13:52
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov claims Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy if issues are "well worked out"
13:30
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
13:09
Russian attack damages Ukrainian gas transmission facility overnight
13:06
Hungarian foreign minister comments on latest Russian attack on Ukraine with no mention of Zakarpattia Oblast
12:54
One killed and seven injured in Russian strikes on Kherson
12:53
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery
12:52
Ukrainian troops retake control of most of Tovste village in Donetsk Oblast – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: