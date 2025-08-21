Nearly 50 Russian drones shot down over Kyiv Oblast by interceptor UAVs

During another Russian large-scale attack on the night of 20-21 August, almost 50 Russian drones were intercepted and destroyed over Kyiv Oblast with the help of interceptor UAVs.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Air defenders from the Clean Sky project intercepted nearly 50 enemy drones last night. I thank our defenders for their excellent work and for keeping the cities and villages of Kyiv Oblast safe."

Details: Kalashnyk said that the air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast lasted more than seven hours. No strikes on critical or residential infrastructure were recorded, and there were no civilian casualties.

Background:

The Clean Sky project was launched in spring 2025 in Kyiv Oblast in response to Russia’s tactic of large-scale kamikaze drone attacks. Defenders use interceptor drones to destroy UAVs in the air before they can injure civilians or damage infrastructure.

In May, Kalashnyk announced the formation of new teams and the training of additional interceptor operators. He also noted that the project was already expanding beyond Kyiv Oblast to other parts of Ukraine.

On 18 August, Kalashnyk stated that nearly 900 drones had been intercepted since the start of the initiative.

