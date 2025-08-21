Russian attack damages Ukrainian gas transmission facility overnight
Thursday, 21 August 2025, 13:09
On the night of 20-21 August, a Russian air attack struck one of Ukraine’s gas transmission system facilities.
Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Details: The ministry noted that an assessment of the damage is underway.
The staff has dealt with the aftermath of the strike.
Background:
- On the night of 5-6 August, Russia carried out a targeted strike on a compressor station of Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Operator in Odesa Oblast, near the Ukrainian-Romanian border.
- The facility was part of a route linking Greek LNG terminals with Ukrainian gas storage via the Trans-Balkan pipeline, through which LNG from the United States and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas had already been transported.
- On the night of 18-19 August, Russian occupation forces also attacked another production facility of Ukraine’s gas transmission system.
