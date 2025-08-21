Belarus wants to equip its missile systems with nuclear warheads

Belarus has been exploring the possibility of fitting nuclear warheads to its Polonez multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: Nasha Niva, a Belarusian news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Belarus does not have its own nuclear weapons but hosts Russian tactical nuclear warheads, which remain on Belarusian territory under Moscow’s control. Aliaksandr Volfovich, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, told journalists that Minsk is studying the possibility of equipping its Polonez multiple launch rocket systems with nuclear warheads.

Quote: "At present, this is a modern system. Previously, the missiles had a range of 200 km; they now reach 300 km. This is high-precision weaponry. Of course, any weapon requires adjustments and changes. The issue of equipping these missiles with nuclear warheads is already being raised."

Details: Placing nuclear warheads on the Polonez would give the Belarusian military control over these nuclear rockets, which would constitute a violation of international agreements.

Russia has declared that its nuclear weapons will be stored on the territory of Belarus and that full control over them will remain exclusively with the Russian leadership.

Volfovich also noted that Belarus is studying the possibility of integrating the technology of Russia’s Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic missile to create a "joint missile system".

This week, Belarus said it would deepen its bilateral relations with Iran and is also cooperating with China in the field of weapons development.

Background: Ahead of his meeting with Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump had his first telephone conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus. He said they had discussed the release of a further 1,300 prisoners from Belarusian prisons.

