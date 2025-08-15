Trump says he had "wonderful talk" with "highly respected" Belarusian leader about prisoners and Putin

US President Donald Trump has said that he has held a "wonderful talk" with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, whom he described as"highly respected".

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump’s post followed shortly after Belarusian media started reporting on the call.

"I had a wonderful talk with the highly respected President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko," Trump said.

He added that the purpose of the call was to thank Lukashenko for releasing 16 prisoners.

"We are also discussing the release of 1,300 additional prisoners. Our conversation was a very good one," the US president stated.

Trump said they "discussed many topics", including a visit to Alaska by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

"I look forward to meeting President Lukashenko in the future," he added.

The 16 prisoners in question were pardoned by Lukashenko on the eve of Belarus’ Independence Day.

Background:

In June, Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, unexpectedly visited Belarus and met with Lukashenko.

The day Kellogg visited Minsk, Lukashenko’s regime released 14 political prisoners, including former presidential candidate Siarhei Tsikhanouski, who had spent more than five years behind bars.

Following his release, Tsikhanouski called on Trump to help secure the release of more political prisoners in Belarus and urged the West not to ease pressure on Lukashenko.

