Leopard 2 tank manufacturer expands its presence in Ukraine

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 21 August 2025, 19:20
Leopard 2 tank manufacturer expands its presence in Ukraine
KNDS Executive Director Ralf Ketzel and Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal has met with the leadership of the German branch of defence conglomerate KNDS Deutschland, which manufactures Leopard 2 tanks.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: The main topic of the talks was expanding industrial cooperation and establishing joint ventures in Ukraine to manufacture military equipment and spare parts.

The parties agreed to launch repair and service hubs for rapidly repairing weapons. According to the ministry, KNDS has repaired the first three Gepard anti-aircraft systems in Ukraine.

It was also agreed that permanent communication between the manufacturer and Ukrainian service personnel should be established. This will allow German equipment to be improved by considering the combat experience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

KNDS Deutschland plans to create an extensive network of centres in Ukraine to repair heavy equipment and prepare a base for further production.

