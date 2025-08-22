Head of Zelenskyy's office announces start of reform of President's Office

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has announced that he has proposed a reform of the Office of the President, an idea supported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote: "Today I proposed to the Ukrainian president that the Office of the President undergo a reform. The idea is that a significant number of its staff should be military personnel with confirmed combat experience in the full-scale war or combat veterans."

Advertisement:

Details: Yermak noted that this concerns employees at all levels across all departments without exception. "Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported this idea," Yermak added.

Yermak considers it fair to involve military personnel with combat experience in the work of the President’s Office. "Because these people are the measure of honour, morality, and devotion to Ukraine. I know well how the pace changes when you are surrounded by people who have been through the war. They do not look for excuses; they look for solutions to achieve results," the head of the President’s Office said.

As an example, he mentioned his deputy Pavlo Palisa, who previously commanded the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade Kholodnyi Yar.

"This is the culture that should spread throughout the entire civil service in the future. And this is not only an example for the state," Yermak said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!