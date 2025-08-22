All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Head of Zelenskyy's office announces start of reform of President's Office

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 22 August 2025, 10:18
Head of Zelenskyy's office announces start of reform of President's Office
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has announced that he has proposed a reform of the Office of the President, an idea supported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote: "Today I proposed to the Ukrainian president that the Office of the President undergo a reform. The idea is that a significant number of its staff should be military personnel with confirmed combat experience in the full-scale war or combat veterans." 

Advertisement:

Details: Yermak noted that this concerns employees at all levels across all departments without exception. "Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported this idea," Yermak added.

Yermak considers it fair to involve military personnel with combat experience in the work of the President’s Office. "Because these people are the measure of honour, morality, and devotion to Ukraine. I know well how the pace changes when you are surrounded by people who have been through the war. They do not look for excuses; they look for solutions to achieve results," the head of the President’s Office said.

As an example, he mentioned his deputy Pavlo Palisa, who previously commanded the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade Kholodnyi Yar.

"This is the culture that should spread throughout the entire civil service in the future. And this is not only an example for the state," Yermak said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii YermakOffice of the President of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Head of Zelenskyy's office announces start of reform of President's Office
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video
US halts sharing intelligence on Ukraine-Russia talks with closest allies – CBS News
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
Trump: Situation with peace in Ukraine could become clearer within two weeks
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
All News
Andrii Yermak
BBC reveals who will join Zelenskyy at Trump talks
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
Yermak, Zelensky and America's commitment to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:18
Head of Zelenskyy's office announces start of reform of President's Office
09:49
Ukrainian intelligence naval drone kills five Russian divers trying to lift it
09:24
Ukrainian drone attack paralyses large Russian port
09:14
Russia attacks Ukraine with 55 drones, 46 of which downed
09:00
Russian FPV drones attack village in Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 3 injured – photo
08:40
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video
08:15
Ukrainian forces repel 78 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
07:54
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: municipal facility and school damaged, fires raged – photos
07:36
Russia loses 790 soldiers over past day
07:22
Explosions heard in Chuhuiv community: Russians damage empty warehouses
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: