Young couple with baby are brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories

A young couple and their baby have been brought back to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Bring Kids Back UA

Details: Bring Kids Back UA clarified that both parents are 20 years old. Life was hard for them even before the full-scale invasion as they struggled to combine studying with part-time jobs.

Their daughter was born in 2024.

"After the occupation, their lives became about survival, with no electricity, water or food. Instead of the joy of parenthood, there was constant fear and danger for their baby," Bring Kids Back UA said.

Eventually, after their baby was born, the couple decided to escape the occupation. An 18-year-old brother also left with them.

The family is now safe and receiving the help they need.

Background: Earlier, two teenage girls were also brought back from temporarily occupied territories. Both girls had held onto their Ukrainian identity despite years of pressure, fear and isolation.

