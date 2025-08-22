All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Young couple with baby are brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories

Tatiana BugayenkoFriday, 22 August 2025, 13:54
Young couple with baby are brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories
Stock photo: Getty Images

A young couple and their baby have been brought back to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Bring Kids Back UA

Details: Bring Kids Back UA clarified that both parents are 20 years old. Life was hard for them even before the full-scale invasion as they struggled to combine studying with part-time jobs. 

Advertisement:

Their daughter was born in 2024.

"After the occupation, their lives became about survival, with no electricity, water or food. Instead of the joy of parenthood, there was constant fear and danger for their baby," Bring Kids Back UA said.

Eventually, after their baby was born, the couple decided to escape the occupation. An 18-year-old brother also left with them.

The family is now safe and receiving the help they need.

Background: Earlier, two teenage girls were also brought back from temporarily occupied territories. Both girls had held onto their Ukrainian identity despite years of pressure, fear and isolation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

childrenoccupationUkrainians
Advertisement:
Orbán complains to Trump about Ukraine’s attack on Russian Druzhba oil pipeline
Ukrainians name three main signs of victory in war with Russia – survey
Cabinet of Ministers proposes prison sentences for illegally crossing border in wartime
Houses damaged and civilian injured in hours-long Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – photos
Head of Zelenskyy's office announces start of reform of President's Office
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video
All News
children
Senator Graham threatens US terrorism-sponsor designation for Russia if it doesn't free abducted Ukrainian children
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Trump says he discussed worldwide problem of missing children with von der Leyen
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Orbán complains to Trump about Ukraine’s attack on Russian Druzhba oil pipeline
14:16
Ukraine's armed forces have destroyed Russian drone base in Sevastopol, Ukrainian Navy reports – photo
14:16
Ukrainians name three main signs of victory in war with Russia – survey
14:07
Russia may be recruiting South African women to work at drone assembly plants – Bloomberg
13:59
Russia captured another 330 sq km of Ukraine in August, Estonian intelligence reports
13:54
Young couple with baby are brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories
12:42
Slovakia and Hungary complain to European Commission about strikes on Druzhba oil pipeline
12:24
EXPLAINERWhy Lithuania's ruling party is preparing an alliance with a pro-Putin force
12:20
Kim Jong Un decorates troops who fought in Kursk and says his army is "the strongest" – photos
12:06
Cabinet of Ministers proposes prison sentences for illegally crossing border in wartime
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: