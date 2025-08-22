All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with NATO secretary general in Kyiv

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 22 August 2025, 15:29
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv on 22 August.

Source: European Pravda

Details: After the meeting, Rutte and Zelenskyy held a joint press conference, broadcast by Suspilne.

The visit of the NATO secretary general to the Ukrainian capital had not been announced in advance.

Rutte’s arrival in Kyiv follows his joint visit with Zelenskyy and several European leaders to Washington on 18 August.

