European leaders arriving at White House – photos

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 August 2025, 19:33
Photo: Getty Images

European leaders are arriving at US President Donald Trump’s official residence to take part in talks on the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: European Pravda, citing media livestreams

Details: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was the first to arrive at the White House, at around 19:15 Kyiv time.

Mark Rutte. 
Photo: BBC

He was followed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, then Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

 
Ursula von der Leyen.
Photo: BBC

The BBC reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive last, once all the European leaders have arrived.

Background:

  • Earlier, Zelenskyy and European leaders held a meeting at the Ukrainian Embassy in the US ahead of the talks with President Donald Trump.
  • Zelenskyy has also met with General Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, in Washington. 
  • Five US officials will be present in the room with Trump at the US-Ukraine leaders’ meeting in the Oval Office, while Zelenskyy will be accompanied by two senior officials.

