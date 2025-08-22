All Sections
Zelenskyy: It's too early to say which countries will provide troops for security guarantees

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 22 August 2025, 17:17
Zelenskyy: It's too early to say which countries will provide troops for security guarantees
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the role individual countries will play will become clear only after the full framework of security guarantees for Ukraine is defined.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv on 22 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that different countries have different capabilities and can provide varying types of support.

Quote: "It is too early to say who can provide their troops, who can provide intelligence, who will be present at sea, who in the sky, and who is ready to provide funding… who, due to their supreme law, cannot be present in one form or another, but are ready to finance." 

Details: He noted that Türkiye has already expressed readiness to act as a security guarantor at sea.

"They said: ‘We want to be part of the security guarantees for Ukraine at sea. We are professionals, we know how to help in the Black Sea, and this is what we will focus on. Our presence there will be complete’," Zelenskyy explained.

The president emphasised that once the security guarantee framework is fully drawn up, "it will then be clear who can help with what and how".

Background:

  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the security guarantees for Ukraine being negotiated by European countries and the US will consist of two levels.
  • Romania has signalled its readiness to provide NATO allies with military bases as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, European leaders are urging the US to deploy F-35 fighter jets to Romania within the framework of these guarantees.

