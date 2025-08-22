Ukrainian athletes Luzan and Fedoriv win gold at 2025 Canoe Sprint World Championships

Ukrainian athletes Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv have won gold at the 2025 Canoe Sprint World Championships in the women’s C2 500m event.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: In the final, the Ukrainians finished ahead of Canada’s Zoe Wojtyk and Katie Vincent. The bronze went to the Spanish duo Angels Moreno and Viktoriia Yarchevska.

Advertisement:

This victory brought Ukraine its first gold medal at the current World Championships in Milan, Italy, held from 20 to 24 August. For Luzan, it is her fifth career world championship gold, while Fedoriv secured her first medal at this level.

Background: In June, Luzan and Fedoriv won silver at the European Championships in the same event, where they lost to the Spanish duo Moreno and Yarchevska, who went on to claim bronze at the World Championships.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!