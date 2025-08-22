"For the sake of my children I found the strength": first testimonies of Ukrainian women after six years in Russian captivity

Ukrainian civilian women who were brought back from Russian captivity in a prisoner exchange on 14 August have spoken up about their experiences in captivity and their impressions after their release. Yuliia Panina, Maryna Berezniatska and Svitlana Holovan gave a press conference on 22 August.

Details: All three women were detained by Russian forces in occupied Donetsk Oblast in 2019.

"We endured torture, but hope never died"

Yuliia Panina was detained near her home in the city of Donetsk as she was about to take her 13-year-old daughter to school. Russian forces blocked her path, showed their official IDs and said they "wanted to talk".

She was taken to an FSB building and then to the Izolyatsia torture prison. In her last place of detention, Yuliia saw six other women who remain imprisoned to this day.

"We had been waiting for an exchange since 2019," she said. "But hope was fading. And finally this miracle happened, that we are here. Yet there are still women left behind. There are six of them, who have been held for a long time."

Maryna Berezniatska was a businesswoman who ran a dog shelter before her detention.

The Russians arrested her for alleged "cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine" when she went outside to pick up a parcel.

"There were interrogations," Maryna said. "It was psychologically very hard (…) I think each of us drew strength from our families, who supported us and believed that this hell would end.

Each of us has children who were waiting for our call, telling us: ‘Mum, we’re waiting for you, we love you, you are the best’. These are the most important words anyone wants to hear. Whatever happens, you have no right to give up."

Svitlana Holovan, a native of the city of Novoazovsk, shared her story too. She had been working in fish salting and trade in her hometown.

Svitlana was detained in her own apartment in August 2019. She said the only "reason" was that she had relatives living in government-controlled Ukraine.

At home, her daughters Anna and Sofiia were waiting for her. Their father took them to Mariupol.

They were also cared for by their aunt Nataliia, who had left Novoazovsk in 2014, and her husband.

"I knew that if the children stayed in the occupied town, they would be taken to an orphanage," Nataliia said.

In 2022, when Liudmyla Huseinova, a fellow towns­woman of Svitlana, was released from captivity, Nataliia decided to contact her. Since then, Liudmyla has kept in touch with Svitlana’s family.

Just before the full-scale invasion, Svitlana’s ex-husband took the daughters from Mariupol to safer areas, first to Khmelnytskyi Oblast and later to Germany. In captivity, Svitlana held on to the dream of reuniting with them.

"I had faith that I had to get out and see my family, who love me and are waiting for me. For the sake of my children I found strength, I endured and believed," Svitlana said.

Since her release, the woman has been able to speak with her daughters remotely but hopes to see them in person soon.

Both girls are now studying in German schools, where Ukrainian is not taught. But her younger daughter wants to study in her native school and return to Ukraine.

"Of course, it hurts a bit. My older daughter has grown up, and six years are lost. But I hope we will visit each other," Svitlana said.

Nataliia said she is very proud of her sister.

"I’m proud that she has stepped onto Ukrainian soil again and is trying to speak Ukrainian. For me, that is very important. She is a very strong woman. And only Ukrainian roots can give such strength," she said.

All three women said they were deeply moved by the crowds of people who welcomed them after the exchange.

"We were very surprised that the whole of Ukraine came out. From the exchange point to the city of Chernihiv people greeted us with flags, waving their hands… It was very nice," Yuliia Panina said.

Svitlana Holovan said she cried on the bus when she saw children and adults greeting her with flags.

"I am so happy, I am in paradise (…) We were full of positive emotions we had not felt in six years," she said. "We are very grateful that we were finally exchanged. We waited a very long time, endured torture, but hope never died.

I prayed to God every day. And when I walked out of the colony, I said: ‘God, thank you, you heard my prayers’. I hope to meet my daughters soon, whom I have not seen for six years. They have grown so much, so now I have tears of joy. I am very happy. Thank you."

Maryna Berezniatska added that at first she could not believe captivity was over and a new life had begun.

"The worst part is the suffering of the family waiting for you. We are all strong, but it was very difficult. Once again, thank you to everyone who helped us reunite with our families and regain our freedom," she said.

