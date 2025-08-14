​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity

Ukraine has brought back 84 people, both military and civilians, as part of the 67th prisoner exchange.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media; Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are bringing Ukrainians back to Ukraine. A new exchange; a total of 84 people. These are both military and civilians. Almost all of them need medical care and significant rehabilitation.

Among the civilians brought back today are those who were in Russian captivity since 2014, 2016 and 2017. The military personnel brought back today include the defenders of Mariupol. I am grateful to everyone who helps us continue to bring Ukrainian prisoners back."

67th prisoner exchange. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War specified that 33 military and 51 civilian Ukrainians have been brought back from Russian captivity.

The peculiarity of today's exchange is that Ukraine managed to bring back civilians and military personnel who were detained in the temporarily occupied territories before the full-scale invasion and illegally sentenced to long prison terms – from 10 to 18 years. One of the released prisoners had been in captivity for 4,013 days; he was captured in Donetsk Oblast in 2014.

Ukrainians captured and convicted by the Russians from 2016 to 2021 are also being brought back. Among those released are three women from Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. One of them is a primary school teacher who was imprisoned in 2019.

67th prisoner exchange. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Among the civilian Ukrainians released on 14 August is a 27-year-old man who was illegally imprisoned by the Russians in 2016. He was only 18 years old at the time.

In addition to civilians, defenders from the Mariupol garrison, the Navy and the State Border Guard Service are also coming home. Ten officers have been brought back from Russian captivity.

Two pairs of brothers who were held in captivity since March and April 2022 are returning from Russian captivity. Most of the released civilians and soldiers have health problems and disabilities.

The youngest released person is 26 years old, while the oldest is 74 and had been in a Russian prison for the last seven years (since 2018).

