All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians complete repairs of Mariupol Drama Theatre they destroyed – photos

Daria LobanokFriday, 22 August 2025, 18:37
Russians complete repairs of Mariupol Drama Theatre they destroyed – photos
Repair works of the Mariupol Drama Theatre. Photo: Mariupol City Council

The Russians have completed the exterior repairs of the Mariupol Drama Theatre, which they themselves destroyed with a missile. They claim the facade is now 100% restored and interior finishing works are ongoing. Russian forces struck the theatre on 16 March 2022, while civilians were sheltering inside.

Source: Mariupol City Council

Details: The occupation authorities plan to stage the first performance in the restored building by the end of the year.

Advertisement:

Mariupol City Council said that "behind all this imitation of ‘restoration’ lie the atrocities of the Russian occupiers, who dropped bombs on the theatre on 16 March 2022. At that time, hundreds of Mariupol residents, many of them children, were sheltering inside. Many of them did not survive."

 
Repair works of the Mariupol Drama Theatre
Photo: Mariupol City Council

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion on 24 February until its destruction, the Mariupol theatre had served as a refuge for civilians, a centre for distributing food and water, a place to obtain information about evacuation routes and a gathering point for evacuation. From 24 February to 4 March, about a hundred people – mostly current and former theatre employees, their families, and people fleeing violence in early 2022 – used it as a shelter.

 
Repair works of the Mariupol Drama Theatre
Photo: Mariupol City Council

Russian forces struck the theatre at about 10:00 on 16 March 2022, when hundreds of Mariupol residents were hiding in the basement. Journalists from the Associated Press concluded that around 600 people may have been killed, although no exact data is available as Mariupol remains under occupation.

 
Repair works of the Mariupol Drama Theatre
Photo: Mariupol City Council

The theatre’s troupe managed to leave the occupied city and began a revival in Uzhhorod.

After the Russians cleared the rubble, it became impossible to count the exact number of those killed in the strike on the drama theatre.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Mariupol
Advertisement:
Russians inform Hungarian foreign minister of timeframe for Druzhba pipeline repairs after latest Ukrainian strike
Ukrainian athletes Luzan and Fedoriv win gold at 2025 Canoe Sprint World Championships
Trump would "rather not" be present at Putin-Zelenskyy meeting
EU provides Ukraine with €4bn ahead of Independence Day
Orbán complains to Trump about Ukraine's attack on Russian Druzhba oil pipeline
Ukrainians name three main signs of victory in war with Russia – survey
All News
Mariupol
Mariupol teen brought back to Ukraine after three years in Russia
Housing for Mariupol residents to be built in Kyiv Oblast
Azovstal hero Mykhailo Dianov marries his beloved in Ternopil – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:21
Ukrainian man suspected of causing Nord Stream explosion refuses extradition to Germany, denies charges
19:50
Russians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, three injured
19:16
Russians inform Hungarian foreign minister of timeframe for Druzhba pipeline repairs after latest Ukrainian strike
18:55
Ukrainian athletes Luzan and Fedoriv win gold at 2025 Canoe Sprint World Championships
18:54
EU confirms receiving complaint from Hungary and Slovakia over Druzhba pipeline attack
18:37
Russians complete repairs of Mariupol Drama Theatre they destroyed – photos
18:32
US secretary of state and chief of Zelenskyy's office discuss security guarantees, draft expected next week
18:31
Security guarantees for Ukraine: main focus and challenges in Europe-Trump talks
18:16
"For the sake of my children I found the strength": first testimonies of Ukrainian women after six years in Russian captivity
17:56
Trump would "rather not" be present at Putin-Zelenskyy meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: