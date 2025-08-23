Russia loses 840 soldiers and 5 tanks over past day

Soldier focusing on the target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 840 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 1,075,160 (+840) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,129 (+5) tanks;

tanks; 23,164 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 31,858 (+23) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,472 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,210 (+0) air defence systems;

422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

52,935 (+148) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

59,512 (+86) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,944 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!