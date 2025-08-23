Russia loses 840 soldiers and 5 tanks over past day
Saturday, 23 August 2025, 07:14
Russia has lost 840 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,075,160 (+840) military personnel;
- 11,129 (+5) tanks;
- 23,164 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,858 (+23) artillery systems;
- 1,472 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,210 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 52,935 (+148) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 59,512 (+86) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,944 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
