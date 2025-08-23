All Sections
Over 20 people injured and 2 killed in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 August 2025, 08:32
Over 20 people injured and 2 killed in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts in one day
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces killed 2 people and injured 23 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 22 August.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two residents of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast were killed by Russian attacks on 22 August.

Seven people were injured in the oblast: three in Kostiantynivka, two in Druzhkivka and two in Yasna Poliana.

Meanwhile, 16 people were injured in Kherson Oblast.

Local authorities reported that Russian forces had targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas, damaging 11 houses. The Russians also destroyed a gas pipeline, a garage and cars.

Kherson OblastDonetsk Oblast
