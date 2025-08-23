All Sections
Russians attack Ukraine with 49 UAVs, 7 locations hit

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 August 2025, 08:53
UAVs. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 49 drones on the night of 22-23 August. A total of 36 UAVs have been destroyed or jammed.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Hits by 13 UAVs were recorded in seven locations in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts.

Background: On the night of 22-23 August, explosions were heard in Konotop in Sumy Oblast while an air-raid warning was in effect.

