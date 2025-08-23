Russians attack Ukraine with 49 UAVs, 7 locations hit
Saturday, 23 August 2025, 08:53
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 49 drones on the night of 22-23 August. A total of 36 UAVs have been destroyed or jammed.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Hits by 13 UAVs were recorded in seven locations in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts.
Advertisement:
Background: On the night of 22-23 August, explosions were heard in Konotop in Sumy Oblast while an air-raid warning was in effect.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!