US must pressure Russia with sanctions if Zelenskyy-Putin meeting does not happen, Ukrainian diplomat says

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 23 August 2025, 09:09
Serhii Kyslytsia. Photo: Kyslytsia on Facebook

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia believes the United States should increase pressure on Russia if it does not soon agree to a summit with Ukraine.

Source: Kyslytsia in an interview with NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kyslytsia said that Russia is continuing to manipulate the United States and US President Donald Trump personally, trying to stall the peace process.

Quote: "But I think that, slowly and gradually, the US administration understands better that it has been manipulated by Moscow. I see no signs that there is readiness on Putin’s side to have meaningful conversations and that he is ready for a bilateral or trilateral meeting."

Details: Kyslytsia believes that if Moscow refuses a Zelenskyy-Putin meeting, the introduction of additional US sanctions should be "almost instantaneous" once the deadline, which Trump has in mind, passes.

Quote: "And then the Russians should really feel the pain of not being willing to follow the peace path that President Trump offered to the Russian Federation."

Background:

  • On 22 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy only after a summit "agenda" is prepared and no such plans currently exist.
  • Trump expects that he will be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine "within two weeks"

