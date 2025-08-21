All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump: Situation with peace in Ukraine could become clearer within two weeks

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 August 2025, 22:19
Trump: Situation with peace in Ukraine could become clearer within two weeks
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump expects that he will be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine "within two weeks".

Source: Trump in an interview with US radio host Todd Starnes, broadcast on Thursday 21 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is "a horrible war. It's the worst thing since the Second World War".

Advertisement:

When asked whether peace in Ukraine could be achieved, he said he would provide an update, "I would say within two weeks".

"And after that, we'll have to maybe take a different tack. But we'll see. But we'll know pretty soon," Trump added.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Trumpnegotiationswar
Advertisement:
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video
US halts sharing intelligence on Ukraine-Russia talks with closest allies – CBS News
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
Trump: Situation with peace in Ukraine could become clearer within two weeks
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
All News
Trump
Trump slams Biden for not letting Ukraine attack Russia
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
Zelenskyy asks Trump to influence Orbán regarding EU accession
RECENT NEWS
09:14
Russia attacks Ukraine with 55 drones, 46 of which downed
09:00
Russian FPV drones attack village in Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 3 injured – photo
08:40
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video
08:15
Ukrainian forces repel 78 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
07:54
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: municipal facility and school damaged, fires raged – photos
07:36
Russia loses 790 soldiers over past day
07:22
Explosions heard in Chuhuiv community: Russians damage empty warehouses
05:57
Trump fires senior CIA analyst on Russia – The Economist
02:20
US halts sharing intelligence on Ukraine-Russia talks with closest allies – CBS News
01:06
Russia recruits at least 122 Turkmen citizens for war against Ukraine in 2025
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: