Trump: Situation with peace in Ukraine could become clearer within two weeks

US President Donald Trump expects that he will be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine "within two weeks".

Source: Trump in an interview with US radio host Todd Starnes, broadcast on Thursday 21 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is "a horrible war. It's the worst thing since the Second World War".

When asked whether peace in Ukraine could be achieved, he said he would provide an update, "I would say within two weeks".

"And after that, we'll have to maybe take a different tack. But we'll see. But we'll know pretty soon," Trump added.

Media reports indicate that Trump intends to leave it to Russia and Ukraine to organise a meeting between their leaders, thereby stepping back for now from negotiations on ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump lashed out at his predecessor Joe Biden for not permitting Ukraine to attack Russia, saying that this took away Kyiv's chance of winning the war.

