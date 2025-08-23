Finnish president believes in Trump's power to force Russia into peace

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said he hopes that US President Donald Trump will soon lose patience with Russia, which could help bring its war against Ukraine closer to an end.

Source: Stubb in an interview with Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The world, Stubb said, is gradually nearing a moment when a ceasefire in Ukraine can be reached and, ultimately, a long-lasting peace can be secured.

In his view, Trump is the only person who could get Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to commit to ending hostilities.

"Of course, I would prefer if we could achieve a ceasefire sooner through sanctions or tariffs," he added.

Stubb pointed out that Putin immediately sought a meeting with Trump after the US imposed sanctions on India over its purchase of Russian oil, suggesting that there is no reason to believe similar measures could not be effective in the future.

The Finnish president believes the question now is when Trump will lose patience with Putin: "We hope we are approaching that moment, because it will help move towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict [war – ed.]."

Background:

The Finnish president has also said he currently sees no signs of Russia being ready to sit down at the negotiating table to discuss a ceasefire or peace with Ukraine.

Trump expects that he will be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine "within two weeks".

