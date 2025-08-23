Finnish president says Zelenskyy-Putin meeting "highly unlikely" in near future
Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said he sees no signs that Russia is currently willing to hold talks on a ceasefire or peace with Ukraine.
Source: Stubb in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Stubb said that Russia aims to continue military operations against Ukraine "at least until autumn, to maximise its territorial gains".
He expressed scepticism about the prospects of a Ukraine-Russia summit, which was mentioned following European leaders’ talks with Donald Trump at the White House.
"If the goal was a bilateral meeting two weeks after Washington, that is, a week after Monday, I consider this very unlikely. Russia’s delay tactics continue," said the Finnish president.
Background:
- On 22 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy only after a summit agenda is prepared, and no such plans currently exist.
- Trump expects that he will be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine "within two weeks".
- Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia believes that the US should increase pressure on Russia if it does not agree to a summit with Ukraine in the near future.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!