Finnish president says Zelenskyy-Putin meeting "highly unlikely" in near future

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said he sees no signs that Russia is currently willing to hold talks on a ceasefire or peace with Ukraine.

Source: Stubb in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stubb said that Russia aims to continue military operations against Ukraine "at least until autumn, to maximise its territorial gains".

He expressed scepticism about the prospects of a Ukraine-Russia summit, which was mentioned following European leaders’ talks with Donald Trump at the White House.

"If the goal was a bilateral meeting two weeks after Washington, that is, a week after Monday, I consider this very unlikely. Russia’s delay tactics continue," said the Finnish president.

Background:

On 22 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy only after a summit agenda is prepared, and no such plans currently exist.

Trump expects that he will be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine "within two weeks".

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia believes that the US should increase pressure on Russia if it does not agree to a summit with Ukraine in the near future.

