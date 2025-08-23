Ukrainians would back Zelenskyy for president and hypothetical "Zaluzhnyi Party" for parliament – poll

A new poll has found that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would receive the highest number of votes in the next presidential election, while a hypothetical "Zaluzhnyi Party" would attract the most support in a parliamentary vote. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is currently Ukraine's ambassador to the UK.

Source: a poll by the Rating sociological group commissioned by the Center for Insights in Survey Research, part of the International Republican Institute, conducted from 22 to 27 July

Details: Respondents were asked, "If presidential elections were held this coming Sunday, for which candidate, if any, would you vote?" 31% chose Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 25% Valerii Zaluzhnyi, 6% Petro Poroshenko (the fifth president of Ukraine, now a European Solidarity party MP), and 5% Kyrylo Budanov (head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine).

In Ukraine's west, support for Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi is equal at 27%. Among the 50+ age group there is more support for Zaluzhnyi than for Zelenskyy: 31% versus 30%.

When respondents were asked "Do you approve or disapprove of the activities of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy?", 33% said they strongly approve, 32% somewhat approve, and 16% said they strongly or somewhat disapprove.

Asked which party they would vote for, 22% chose the Party of Zaluzhnyi, 14% the Block of Zelenskyy, 8% the Azov Party, and 8% European Solidarity.

The Party of Zaluzhnyi is more popular than the Block of Zelenskyy in all age groups and almost all regions, with the exception of the south, where their ratings are equal at 19%.

Meanwhile, 74% of respondents said they would like to see new parties in the next parliamentary elections, while 17% are satisfied with the existing choices.

For reference: The survey was conducted across Ukraine, excluding temporarily occupied territories, using computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile numbers. A total of 2,400 residents aged 18 and over were surveyed. The margin of error for a simple random sample is 2.0 percentage points for the full sample.

