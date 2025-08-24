Ukrainian forces push Russians back near Andriivka in Sumy Oblast – DeepState

The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState analysts have reported that Ukrainian forces have pushed the Russians back near the village of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces have pushed the enemy back near Andriivka."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, the analysts reported that Russian forces had advanced near the village of Vilne Pole in Donetsk Oblast, as well as near the village of Kamianske and in the village of Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!