All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack house in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: woman killed

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 24 August 2025, 08:21
Russians attack house in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: woman killed
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck a house in the Dubovyky hromada of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a drone on the morning of 24 August, killing a 47-year-old woman. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The premises of an agricultural company were also damaged.

Advertisement:

An apartment building, a house and a summer kitchen caught fire.

The Russians also targeted drones at the Mezhova hromada, where a house and an outbuilding caught fire.

In addition, Russian forces hit the Malomykhailivka hromada with guided aerial bombs during the past day, destroying houses.

The Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Pavlohrad on the night of 23-24 August, causing a fire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins fourth gold at world championships
Port in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on fire after drone attack
Zelenskyy greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
One person killed and nine injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Russia strikes moving bus with drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: municipal facility and school damaged, fires raged – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:19
Ukraine hits Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast – video
16:09
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
15:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia
15:49
Zelenskyy reports very positive results in Donetsk Oblast, says details to follow
15:07
Air-raid warning issued in Crimea as missiles reportedly target Crimean Bridge
15:05
Storm destroys Ukrainian Black Cloud installation at Burning Man in US
14:51
Ukraine strikes Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
13:50
G7 foreign ministers to hold virtual meeting on Ukraine's Independence Day
13:34
Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit
13:20
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: