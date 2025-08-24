Russians attack house in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: woman killed

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck a house in the Dubovyky hromada of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a drone on the morning of 24 August, killing a 47-year-old woman. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The premises of an agricultural company were also damaged.

An apartment building, a house and a summer kitchen caught fire.

The Russians also targeted drones at the Mezhova hromada, where a house and an outbuilding caught fire.

In addition, Russian forces hit the Malomykhailivka hromada with guided aerial bombs during the past day, destroying houses.

The Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Pavlohrad on the night of 23-24 August, causing a fire.

