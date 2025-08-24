Zelenskyy greets Ukrainians on Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recorded a video address to Ukrainians on Independence Day.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We are building a Ukraine strong and powerful enough to live in security and peace. So that here, on this square, on our Independence Square, beneath our flags, on our land, our children and grandchildren will celebrate Independence Day. In peace. In calm. With confidence in the future. With respect. And with gratitude to all those who defended Ukraine in this war for Independence. To those who endured, who prevailed, who gained victory.

Such a goal is worth living for. And this is what we stand for.

Happy holiday to you, great people of a great country!"

