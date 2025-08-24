Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins fourth gold at world championships

Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan has secured her fourth gold medal at the 2025 Canoe Sprint World Championships.

Details: This time, Luzan triumphed in the C1 200m event. Luzan covered the distance in 46.09 seconds, beating Yarisleidi Cirilo Duboys from Cuba (46.27) and "neutral" athlete Ekaterina Shliapnikova (46.59).

With this victory, Liudmyla set a record for the number of wins at World Championships in women’s canoe events, surpassing Canada’s Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, who had three gold medals.

For Luzan, this is already the eighth gold medal of her career at Canoe Sprint World Championships, with four of them won at this year’s tournament.

Background: Earlier, Liudmyla won the C1 500m event. Together with Iryna Fedoriv, she also won in the C2 500m and C2 200m events.

