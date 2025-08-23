Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins second gold at world championships

Renowned Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan has won the 2025 world title in her best event, the women’s C1 500 m, at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships.

Details: Luzan finished ahead of Canada's Katie Vincent and Spain's María Cabrera.

The final results are as follows:

Liudmyla Luzan (Ukraine) – 2:01.27

Katie Vincent (Canada) – 2:02.50

María Cabrera (Spain) – 2:04.73

Previously: This is Luzan's sixth world championship gold medal and her second at the championships currently being held in Milan. On Friday 22 August, she won the women's C2 500 m event alongside Iryna Fedoriv.

Background: In June, Luzan and Fedoriv won silver at the European Championships in a similar event, the women's C2 500 m.

