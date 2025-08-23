All Sections
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins second gold at world championships

Oleh DidukhSaturday, 23 August 2025, 15:59
Liudmyla Luzan. Photo: Getty Images

Renowned Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan has won the 2025 world title in her best event, the women’s C1 500 m, at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Luzan finished ahead of Canada's Katie Vincent and Spain's María Cabrera.

The final results are as follows:

  • Liudmyla Luzan (Ukraine) – 2:01.27
  • Katie Vincent (Canada) – 2:02.50
  • María Cabrera (Spain) – 2:04.73

Previously: This is Luzan's sixth world championship gold medal and her second at the championships currently being held in Milan. On Friday 22 August, she won the women's C2 500 m event alongside Iryna Fedoriv.

Background: In June, Luzan and Fedoriv won silver at the European Championships in a similar event, the women's C2 500 m.

