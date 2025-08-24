All Sections
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 24 August 2025, 13:04
Andrii Hnatov. Photo: Joint Forces Command on Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promoted Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov to the military rank of lieutenant general.

Source: decrees

Details: In addition, Zelenskyy awarded new ranks to a number of officials:

  • Colonel Andrii Tkachuk, Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Forces – promoted to brigadier general;
  • Brigadier General Oleh Luhovskyi, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service – promoted to major general;
  • Colonel Yevhenii Kurash, Commander of the 16th Army Corps of the Operational Command Pivnich (North) of the Ground Forces – promoted to brigadier general;
  • Colonel Valerii Kurach, Commander of the 21st Army Corps of the Operational Command Pivnich (North) of the Ground Forces – promoted to brigadier general;
  • Brigadier General Serhii Holubtsov, Deputy Commander of the Air Force – promoted to major general;
  • Brigadier General Oleksandr Ptytsia, Head of the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service – promoted to major general;
  • Colonel Oleksii Osypenko, Deputy Commander of the National Guard – promoted to brigadier general;
  • Colonel Oleh Voievodin, First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – promoted to brigadier general;
  • Colonel of the Civil Protection Service Artem Astakhov, Head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast – promoted to major general of the Civil Protection Service;
  • Police Colonel Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – promoted to police general of the third rank.

The president also signed dozens of decrees on 23-24 August awarding honours, including the title of Hero of Ukraine.

