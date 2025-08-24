Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promoted Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov to the military rank of lieutenant general.

Details: In addition, Zelenskyy awarded new ranks to a number of officials:

Colonel Andrii Tkachuk , Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Forces – promoted to brigadier general;

, Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Forces – promoted to brigadier general; Brigadier General Oleh Luhovskyi , First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service – promoted to major general;

, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service – promoted to major general; Colonel Yevhenii Kurash , Commander of the 16th Army Corps of the Operational Command Pivnich (North) of the Ground Forces – promoted to brigadier general;

, Commander of the 16th Army Corps of the Operational Command Pivnich (North) of the Ground Forces – promoted to brigadier general; Colonel Valerii Kurach , Commander of the 21st Army Corps of the Operational Command Pivnich (North) of the Ground Forces – promoted to brigadier general;

, Commander of the 21st Army Corps of the Operational Command Pivnich (North) of the Ground Forces – promoted to brigadier general; Brigadier General Serhii Holubtsov , Deputy Commander of the Air Force – promoted to major general;

, Deputy Commander of the Air Force – promoted to major general; Brigadier General Oleksandr Ptytsia , Head of the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service – promoted to major general;

, Head of the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service – promoted to major general; Colonel Oleksii Osypenko , Deputy Commander of the National Guard – promoted to brigadier general;

, Deputy Commander of the National Guard – promoted to brigadier general; Colonel Oleh Voievodin , First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – promoted to brigadier general;

, First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – promoted to brigadier general; Colonel of the Civil Protection Service Artem Astakhov , Head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast – promoted to major general of the Civil Protection Service;

, Head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast – promoted to major general of the Civil Protection Service; Police Colonel Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – promoted to police general of the third rank.

The president also signed dozens of decrees on 23-24 August awarding honours, including the title of Hero of Ukraine.

