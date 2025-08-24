Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
Sunday, 24 August 2025, 13:04
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promoted Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov to the military rank of lieutenant general.
Source: decrees
Details: In addition, Zelenskyy awarded new ranks to a number of officials:
- Colonel Andrii Tkachuk, Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Forces – promoted to brigadier general;
- Brigadier General Oleh Luhovskyi, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service – promoted to major general;
- Colonel Yevhenii Kurash, Commander of the 16th Army Corps of the Operational Command Pivnich (North) of the Ground Forces – promoted to brigadier general;
- Colonel Valerii Kurach, Commander of the 21st Army Corps of the Operational Command Pivnich (North) of the Ground Forces – promoted to brigadier general;
- Brigadier General Serhii Holubtsov, Deputy Commander of the Air Force – promoted to major general;
- Brigadier General Oleksandr Ptytsia, Head of the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service – promoted to major general;
- Colonel Oleksii Osypenko, Deputy Commander of the National Guard – promoted to brigadier general;
- Colonel Oleh Voievodin, First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – promoted to brigadier general;
- Colonel of the Civil Protection Service Artem Astakhov, Head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast – promoted to major general of the Civil Protection Service;
- Police Colonel Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – promoted to police general of the third rank.
The president also signed dozens of decrees on 23-24 August awarding honours, including the title of Hero of Ukraine.
