Zelenskyy presents awards to Council of Europe chief, EU commissioner and several European leaders
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to present awards to a number of European leaders and officials on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day.
Source: Zelenskyy in a decree, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The president honoured the officials "for a significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, charitable activity and promoting the Ukrainian state in the world".
Zelenskyy presented the first-class Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise to Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space; Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa; Czech President Petr Pavel; Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković; Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean; Finnish President Alexander Stubb; Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre; and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.
The Ukrainian leader also bestowed the second-class Order of Merit upon Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.
Background:
- President Zelenskyy also presented the first-class Order of Merit to Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine.
- In addition, he awarded the first-class Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise to US senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.
