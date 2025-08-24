Zelenskyy presents awards to Council of Europe chief, EU commissioner and several European leaders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to present awards to a number of European leaders and officials on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day.

Source: Zelenskyy in a decree, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president honoured the officials "for a significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, charitable activity and promoting the Ukrainian state in the world".

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy presented the first-class Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise to Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space; Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa; Czech President Petr Pavel; Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković; Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean; Finnish President Alexander Stubb; Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre; and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

The Ukrainian leader also bestowed the second-class Order of Merit upon Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!