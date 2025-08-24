All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy presents awards to Council of Europe chief, EU commissioner and several European leaders

Sunday, 24 August 2025, 18:58
Zelenskyy presents awards to Council of Europe chief, EU commissioner and several European leaders
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: X

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to present awards to a number of European leaders and officials on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day.

Source: Zelenskyy in a decree, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president honoured the officials "for a significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, charitable activity and promoting the Ukrainian state in the world".

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy presented the first-class Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise to Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space; Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa; Czech President Petr Pavel; Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković; Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean; Finnish President Alexander Stubb; Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre; and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

The Ukrainian leader also bestowed the second-class Order of Merit upon Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces liberate Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast – video
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months
Ukrainian journalist Khyliuk brought back from Russian captivity
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
All News
RECENT NEWS
20:34
Vance says Russians have made first "significant concessions" to US on war in Ukraine
20:24
Plane full of Russian tourists makes emergency landing in Tallinn due to Ukrainian drone attack
20:08
Ukrainian forces liberate Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast – video
20:00
Zelenskyy hints that Druzhba pipeline's fate hinges on Hungary's veto on Ukraine's EU accession
19:37
Russian foreign minister explains what he meant by wearing USSR sweatshirt in Alaska
19:21
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months
19:18
Russian foreign minister sets condition under which Ukraine "has the right to exist"
18:58
Zelenskyy presents awards to Council of Europe chief, EU commissioner and several European leaders
18:34
Ukraine and Canada sign agreement on joint defence production
18:22
Russian foreign minister says Zelenskyy has no legitimacy to sign documents with Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: