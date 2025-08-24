Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit
Sunday, 24 August 2025, 13:34
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, with the Order of Merit of first class.
Source: broadcasts of the Independence Day celebrations, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson also received the same order.
Background:
- On 24 August, Kellogg and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are visiting Kyiv.
- Earlier this week, Zelenskyy met with Kellogg during his visit to Washington.
- Kellogg was not included in the American delegation to the summit between Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin due to Russia’s position.
