Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 24 August 2025, 13:34
Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit
Zelenskyy presents the award to Kellogg. Screenshot from the broadcast

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, with the Order of Merit of first class.

Source: broadcasts of the Independence Day celebrations, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson also received the same order.

Background:

  • On 24 August, Kellogg and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are visiting Kyiv.
  • Earlier this week, Zelenskyy met with Kellogg during his visit to Washington.
  • Kellogg was not included in the American delegation to the summit between Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin due to Russia’s position.

