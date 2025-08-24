Zelenskyy presents awards to US senators who initiated sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented US senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal with the first-class Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise.

Details: Graham and Blumenthal are the initiators of new sanctions legislation in the US Congress that would impose high tariffs on states trading with Russia. Its passage is currently on hold.

Zelenskyy also decided to present the second-class Order of Merit to US Senator Charles Ernest Grassley, US Representative Marcy Kaptur, US Representative Michael Bruce Quigley, US Representative Michael McCaul, and US Representative Brian Kevin Fitzpatrick.

In addition, US Congressman Joe Wilson was presented with the Cross of Ivan Mazepa, a Ukrainian presidential honour.

On 24 August, President Zelenskyy presented the first-class Order of Merit to Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also conferred the rank of lieutenant general on Andrii Hnatov, Chief of Ukraine’s General Staff.

