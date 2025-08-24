All Sections
Zelenskyy presents awards to US senators who initiated sanctions against Russia

Ivanna Kostina, Olga KatsimonSunday, 24 August 2025, 17:46
Zelenskyy presents awards to US senators who initiated sanctions against Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented US senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal with the first-class Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise.

Source: Zelenskyy in a decree, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Graham and Blumenthal are the initiators of new sanctions legislation in the US Congress that would impose high tariffs on states trading with Russia. Its passage is currently on hold.

Zelenskyy also decided to present the second-class Order of Merit to US Senator Charles Ernest Grassley, US Representative Marcy Kaptur, US Representative Michael Bruce Quigley, US Representative Michael McCaul, and US Representative Brian Kevin Fitzpatrick.

In addition, US Congressman Joe Wilson was presented with the Cross of Ivan Mazepa, a Ukrainian presidential honour.

Background: 

