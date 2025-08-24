All Sections
Ukraine wins historic second rhythmic gymnastics gold at World Championships

Oleksii PohorelovSunday, 24 August 2025, 23:09
Ukraine wins historic second rhythmic gymnastics gold at World Championships
Photo: Mariia Muzychenko

The Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team has won the 2025 World Championships in group exercises.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The final of the 2025 World Championships in group exercises with three balls and two hoops took place on 24 August in Rio de Janeiro. Ukraine was represented by Yelyzaveta Azza, Diana Baieva, Kira Shyrykina, Oleksandra Yushchak and Valeriia Peremet, who qualified in fourth place.

The Ukrainian gymnasts' performance in the final earned them a score of 28.650 from the judges, which was enough for them to win gold medals at the world championships.

The Ukrainians beat the Brazilian team, which took second place, by just 0.100 points. The Chinese team won the bronze with a score of 28.350.

 
Results of group exercises for the 2025 World Championships

This gold medal is Ukraine's second in history in group exercises. Ukrainian gymnasts previously won the world championship in 2002 in the five-ribbon exercises. This victory was also the first since Anna Rizatdinova won the world championship in hoop exercises in 2013.

For reference: Ukraine finished the 2025 World Championships with three medals. In addition to the main victory in the group exercises, the Ukrainian team came third in the team competition.

Background: Taisiia Onofriichuk became a World Championships’ medallist in individual exercises for the first time in her career.

