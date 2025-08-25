All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Battlefield sees 159 clashes over past 24 hours, 46 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 25 August 2025, 08:35
Battlefield sees 159 clashes over past 24 hours, 46 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
The Pokrovsk front. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 159 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 August

Details: A total of 159 combat clashes have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 10 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. The Russians also carried out 14 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and conducted 206 bombardments, one of which was from a multiple-launch rocket system.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians mounted five attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Vovchansk and towards Dvorichanske.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted 10 attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kupiansk, Zakhidne, Holubivka and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 20 attacks, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Torske, Ivanivka, Ridkodub and Karpivka and towards Serednie, Dronivka, Shandryholove and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Russian troops carried out 12 attempts to break through near the settlements of Serebrianka, Fedorivka, Vyimka and Pereizne and towards Siversk.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched six attacks near the settlements of Maiske and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces mounted five attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 46 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Udachne, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka and Zvirove and towards Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman and Pokrovsk.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops carried out 31 attacks near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Iskra, Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Shevchenko and Temyrivka and towards Filiia, Novomykolaivka, Novoheorhiivka and Komyshuvakha.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled one Russian attack near the settlement of Prymorske.

On the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, Russian forces have conducted no offensive operations over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians attack Ukraine with 104 UAVs, 76 of which downed
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart: "You don't need to tell Ukrainian president what to do or say"
Hungary's foreign minister outraged by Zelenskyy's statement on Druzhba pipeline
Ukrainian forces liberate Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast – video
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months
Ukrainian journalist Khyliuk brought back from Russian captivity
All News
General Staff
Ukraine hits Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast – video
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 5 tanks over past day
RECENT NEWS
12:30
Romania to deliver 23rd military aid package to Ukraine shortly
11:54
Lithuania uncovers scheme to evade sanctions on Russia: 11 detained
11:40
Zelenskyy posts letter from Polish president for Independence Day
11:31
Russians 'greeted' on Ukraine's Independence Day with video on real Russian army losses streaming on TV – UP source
11:24
Top ten richest boxers in history revealed: Usyk makes the list
10:57
Sky-high prices and petrol shortages: what's causing the Russian fuel crisis?
10:38
Norwegian PM arrives in Ukraine – photo
10:24
"Rear-view camera" found on Russian Orlan drone – photo
09:45
Oil prices react to Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy facilities
09:16
German vice chancellor arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: