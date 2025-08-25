Battlefield sees 159 clashes over past 24 hours, 46 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 159 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 August

Details: A total of 159 combat clashes have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 10 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. The Russians also carried out 14 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and conducted 206 bombardments, one of which was from a multiple-launch rocket system.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians mounted five attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Vovchansk and towards Dvorichanske.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted 10 attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kupiansk, Zakhidne, Holubivka and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 20 attacks, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Torske, Ivanivka, Ridkodub and Karpivka and towards Serednie, Dronivka, Shandryholove and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Russian troops carried out 12 attempts to break through near the settlements of Serebrianka, Fedorivka, Vyimka and Pereizne and towards Siversk.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched six attacks near the settlements of Maiske and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces mounted five attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 46 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Udachne, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka and Zvirove and towards Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman and Pokrovsk.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops carried out 31 attacks near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Iskra, Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Shevchenko and Temyrivka and towards Filiia, Novomykolaivka, Novoheorhiivka and Komyshuvakha.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled one Russian attack near the settlement of Prymorske.

On the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, Russian forces have conducted no offensive operations over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

