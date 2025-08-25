Ukraine to produce long-range drones jointly with Lithuania

Ukraine and Lithuania will collaborate on the manufacture of defence products, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has announced.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: A Letter of Intent on joint defence production in Lithuania and Ukraine has been signed in Kyiv by Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal and Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė.

Quote from Shmyhal: "Our joint focus is on initiating collaborative production initiatives, particularly in the development of long-range unmanned aerial systems. We discussed the specific prospects for industrial cooperation arising from the Letter of Intent. This document creates new opportunities for launching joint ventures, strengthening the presence of Ukrainian companies in Lithuania and promoting technology exchange."

Details: The Defence Ministry emphasised that Lithuania will continue to allocate 0.25% of its GDP for military aid to Ukraine until 2027. This is a strong signal of long-term support for Ukrainian troops, Shmyhal said.

During the meeting, the defence ministers focused on the securing of additional funding for weapons procurement and the development of Ukraine’s defence industry.

Background: At the end of July, Raimundas Vaikšnoras, Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, said Lithuania plans to deploy a Ukrainian-made acoustic drone detection system. He noted that "this year has been the starting point, as we have allocated funds for the purchase". Testing and trials are expected to take place by the end of the year.

