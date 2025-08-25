Zelenskyy posts letter from Polish president for Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published a letter he received from Polish President Karol Nawrocki on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: In the letter, Nawrocki emphasised that 24 August is a symbol of the unbreakable courage and determination of the Ukrainian people, who in these difficult times are defending their independence against the brutal aggression of the Russian Federation.

The Polish president wrote that Ukraine’s struggle was not only a fight for its own borders and the right to self-determination but also a heroic contribution to defending the values that underpin European civilisation – freedom, democracy and respect for human dignity.

He added that Poland, as Ukraine’s close neighbour and ally, supported the Ukrainian people in this difficult time.

I am sincerely grateful to President of the Republic of Poland @NawrockiKn for his congratulations on Ukraine’s Independence Day. Poland is our reliable ally and strategic partner, which has shown the highest level of solidarity in the most difficult times for Ukraine in our… pic.twitter.com/pqTeWl1yj6 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2025

Nawrocki also noted that Ukraine’s Independence Day served as an important reminder for Poland and other countries in the region that independence was not given once and for all but was a value that had to be nurtured and defended, especially from those who sought to destroy it. He stressed that on this special day Poland wanted to emphasise how significant a free and sovereign Ukraine was – not only as a neighbour and ally, but also as a cornerstone of stability and peace in the region.

President Zelenskyy thanked his Polish counterpart, noting that "Poland is our reliable ally and strategic partner, which has shown the highest level of solidarity in the most difficult times for Ukraine in our fight against Russia’s full-scale aggression".

"We have always been united by our shared aspiration for freedom, independence, and a dignified European future for our peoples," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

On 15 August, in his address for Polish Army Day, Nawrocki highlighted the role of Ukrainians in the victory that helped newly independent Poland repel the Bolshevik invasion.

Earlier, Nawrocki had also called on the Sejm to ban the "Bandera flag" in Poland after incidents during a concert by a Belarusian rapper in Warsaw.

