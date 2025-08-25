Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns Woody Allen's participation in Moscow film festival

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the participation of American film director Woody Allen in Moscow International Film Week.

Source: a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Quote: "Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the participation of American director Woody Allen in Moscow International Film Week. This is a disgrace and an insult to the memory of the Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who have been killed or injured by Russian war criminals during Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

By taking part in a festival that brings together Putin’s supporters and mouthpieces, Allen is deliberately turning a blind eye to the atrocities that Russia has been committing in Ukraine every day for 11 years."

Background: Russian media reported that on 24 August, Allen took part in a videoconference as part of Moscow International Film Week in which he reflected on the future of cinema in light of the development of artificial intelligence. He also said that he has always liked Russian cinema.

