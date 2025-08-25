All Sections
Kursk nuclear power plant shuts down half of its capacity after drone attack

Andrii MuravskyiMonday, 25 August 2025, 15:05
Kursk nuclear power plant shuts down half of its capacity after drone attack
A nuclear power plant. Photo: UNN

The capacity of the only operating power unit at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been reduced by 50% following a Ukrainian drone attack.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, citing a statement from Rosenergoatom, Russia's state nuclear power operator

Quote from Rosenergoatom: "A drone detonated upon impact, damaging an auxiliary transformer. Firefighting units quickly extinguished the resulting fire. The incident forced unit N3 to cut its output by 50%."

Details: According to The Moscow Times, the Kursk NPP, one of western Russia’s largest nuclear plants, serves as a key hub in the country’s Unified Energy System, supplying electricity to over 90% of industrial facilities in Kursk Oblast. Its third power unit, commissioned in October 1983, features a Chornobyl-type RBMK-1000 reactor with a capacity of 1,000 MW.

Background:

  • Oil prices have soared after Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, stoking concerns about a potential reduction in Russian crude supplies. Brent futures rose by US$0.03 per barrel, or 0.04%, to US$67.76, while US WTI futures increased by US$0.07 per barrel, or 0.11%, to US$63.73.
  • Ukrainian drone attacks, which resumed in August, have hit at least seven large Russian oil refineries and could deal a devastating blow to the country's oil refining industry.

Read also: Sky-high prices and petrol shortages: what's causing the Russian fuel crisis?

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

