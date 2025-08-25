Kursk nuclear power plant shuts down half of its capacity after drone attack

The capacity of the only operating power unit at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been reduced by 50% following a Ukrainian drone attack.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, citing a statement from Rosenergoatom, Russia's state nuclear power operator

Quote from Rosenergoatom: "A drone detonated upon impact, damaging an auxiliary transformer. Firefighting units quickly extinguished the resulting fire. The incident forced unit N3 to cut its output by 50%."

Details: According to The Moscow Times, the Kursk NPP, one of western Russia’s largest nuclear plants, serves as a key hub in the country’s Unified Energy System, supplying electricity to over 90% of industrial facilities in Kursk Oblast. Its third power unit, commissioned in October 1983, features a Chornobyl-type RBMK-1000 reactor with a capacity of 1,000 MW.

Oil prices have soared after Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, stoking concerns about a potential reduction in Russian crude supplies. Brent futures rose by US$0.03 per barrel, or 0.04%, to US$67.76, while US WTI futures increased by US$0.07 per barrel, or 0.11%, to US$63.73.

Ukrainian drone attacks, which resumed in August, have hit at least seven large Russian oil refineries and could deal a devastating blow to the country's oil refining industry.

