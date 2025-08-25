German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius stated on Monday 25 August that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is still not interested in peace, even after intensive diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Details: Cornelius called the intensification of the political process regarding Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine "a major step forward", which he said was the most significant since 2022.

"Despite all the shifts in the positions of individual actors, it is becoming increasingly clear that Russia, as the aggressor, is still not really ready for a political settlement," he added.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s position on Russia, the German government spokesman expressed hope that "everyone will draw conclusions regarding the consequences".

"Only a ceasefire will ultimately underline Russia’s seriousness in seeking peace," he said.

Background:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently stated that diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine are still facing significant difficulties.

Most German citizens believe that their chancellor cannot substantially influence the US president on issues related to the war in Ukraine.

