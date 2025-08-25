All Sections
Russian forces injure four civilians in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 25 August 2025, 19:21
Russian forces injure four civilians in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces launched an airstrike on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 25 August, injuring four civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces launched another airstrike on Kostiantynivka between 11:20 and 12:00 on 25 August 2025. The enemy used five FAB-250 bombs equipped with a UMPK guidance kit against civilians. Residential areas came under attack."

Details: Four civilians who were outside at the time were injured: a 26-year-old man and three women aged 51, 74 and 85. They sustained blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, a fracture, lacerations and contusions.

The wounded civilians received medical assistance. Doctors assess the condition of two of them as serious.

In the affected area, 21 apartment buildings and power lines were damaged.

